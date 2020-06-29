Cute, updated duplex close to shopping, restaurants, Cooper St, Parks Mall and I-20. Wood burning fireplace. 3 bedrooms, two bathrooms and 1 car garage. *Information herein deemed reliable but not guaranteed* *NO pets*
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2210 Windhurst Drive have any available units?
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
What amenities does 2210 Windhurst Drive have?
Some of 2210 Windhurst Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2210 Windhurst Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2210 Windhurst Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.