All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like 2210 Windhurst Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arlington, TX
/
2210 Windhurst Drive
Last updated April 7 2020 at 4:17 AM

2210 Windhurst Drive

2210 Windhurst Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

2210 Windhurst Drive, Arlington, TX 76015

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Cute, updated duplex close to shopping, restaurants, Cooper St, Parks Mall and I-20. Wood burning fireplace. 3 bedrooms, two bathrooms and 1 car garage. *Information herein deemed reliable but not guaranteed* *NO pets*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2210 Windhurst Drive have any available units?
2210 Windhurst Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2210 Windhurst Drive have?
Some of 2210 Windhurst Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2210 Windhurst Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2210 Windhurst Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2210 Windhurst Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2210 Windhurst Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 2210 Windhurst Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2210 Windhurst Drive offers parking.
Does 2210 Windhurst Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2210 Windhurst Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2210 Windhurst Drive have a pool?
No, 2210 Windhurst Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2210 Windhurst Drive have accessible units?
No, 2210 Windhurst Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2210 Windhurst Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2210 Windhurst Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Heather Ridge
2706 Heather Hill Ct
Arlington, TX 75050
Regency Apartments
2507 Airport Cir
Arlington, TX 76010
Waterdance I & II
400 E Pioneer Parkway
Arlington, TX 76010
The Madrid
2711 Trinity Bend Cir
Arlington, TX 76006
Trinity Trace
1707 Trinity Height Dr
Arlington, TX 76014
Parkwood Square Estates
4019 Park Square Dr
Arlington, TX 76013
Woodcreek
2717 Lawrence Rd
Arlington, TX 76006
Elmsgate at Cliffside Apartments
1635 Jefferson Cliffs Way
Arlington, TX 76006

Similar Pages

Arlington 1 BedroomsArlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Dog Friendly ApartmentsArlington Pet Friendly Places
Arlington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Town North
Parkway North

Apartments Near Colleges

The University of Texas at ArlingtonAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center