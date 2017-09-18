All apartments in Arlington
221 Miramar Drive
221 Miramar Drive

221 Miramar Drive · No Longer Available
Location

221 Miramar Drive, Arlington, TX 76002

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Make this charming 4 bedroom 2 bathroom house your new home! This home features a bright and spacious kitchen and dining room perfect for entertaining! The inviting living room offers ample room to enjoy an evening in or take your night outside to relax on back patio! Don't miss this opportunity to make this home yours. Contact our leasing agent for more information!
This home is professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.
The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 221 Miramar Drive have any available units?
221 Miramar Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
Is 221 Miramar Drive currently offering any rent specials?
221 Miramar Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 221 Miramar Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 221 Miramar Drive is pet friendly.
Does 221 Miramar Drive offer parking?
No, 221 Miramar Drive does not offer parking.
Does 221 Miramar Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 221 Miramar Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 221 Miramar Drive have a pool?
No, 221 Miramar Drive does not have a pool.
Does 221 Miramar Drive have accessible units?
No, 221 Miramar Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 221 Miramar Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 221 Miramar Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 221 Miramar Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 221 Miramar Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

