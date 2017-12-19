All apartments in Arlington
2208 Havenwood Drive
2208 Havenwood Drive

2208 Havenwood Drive
Location

2208 Havenwood Drive, Arlington, TX 76018
Fish Creek

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available soon! We are now accepting applications for this home. Please refer to the available date on this page. This Main Street Renewal home is currently being enjoyed by another resident, please respect their privacy and do not disturb. Act quickly as most of our homes lease prior to available date. This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2208 Havenwood Drive have any available units?
2208 Havenwood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
Is 2208 Havenwood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2208 Havenwood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2208 Havenwood Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2208 Havenwood Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2208 Havenwood Drive offer parking?
No, 2208 Havenwood Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2208 Havenwood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2208 Havenwood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2208 Havenwood Drive have a pool?
No, 2208 Havenwood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2208 Havenwood Drive have accessible units?
No, 2208 Havenwood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2208 Havenwood Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2208 Havenwood Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2208 Havenwood Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2208 Havenwood Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

