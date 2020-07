Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Come by and visit this lovely home in quiet, established Arlington neighborhood. Enjoy the wooded lot with multiple areas for entertaining. An updated kitchen opens into the living area and allows a beautiful view of the backyard through large windows. Updated bathrooms and flooring throughout. New HVAC and roof. NEST thermostat. Includes refrigerator. Make this home yours!