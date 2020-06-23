2205 Winter Sunday Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave Property Amenities parking

Welcome to this 3 bedroom and 3 full bath home. Master bedroom Down and 2 bedroom upstairs with built-in bookshelf for home office. Spacious Livingroom features fireplace with vaulted ceilings. Granite counter tops in kitchen. Home features laminate wood floors throughout.