Welcome to this 3 bedroom and 3 full bath home. Master bedroom Down and 2 bedroom upstairs with built-in bookshelf for home office. Spacious Livingroom features fireplace with vaulted ceilings. Granite counter tops in kitchen. Home features laminate wood floors throughout.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2205 Winter Sunday Way have any available units?
2205 Winter Sunday Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2205 Winter Sunday Way have?
Some of 2205 Winter Sunday Way's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2205 Winter Sunday Way currently offering any rent specials?
2205 Winter Sunday Way is not currently offering any rent specials.