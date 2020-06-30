All apartments in Arlington
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2204 Turf Club Dr

2204 Turf Club Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2204 Turf Club Drive, Arlington, TX 76017
Turf Club Estates

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
A spacious and move-in ready 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom home in Arlington is now available. Recently renovated with new flooring and paint. This home features an open living area, large closets and easy access to major highways. Hurry homes this nice do not last long. Schedule your convenient self-showing today!
For FAQ's and online application, visit www.specializedfortworth.com

$250 Visa Gift with signed lease!

https://app.tenantturner.com/qualify/2204-turf-club-dr

Garrett George, leasing agent
Specialized Property Management #375514
469-754-8195

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2204 Turf Club Dr have any available units?
2204 Turf Club Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
Is 2204 Turf Club Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2204 Turf Club Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2204 Turf Club Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 2204 Turf Club Dr is pet friendly.
Does 2204 Turf Club Dr offer parking?
No, 2204 Turf Club Dr does not offer parking.
Does 2204 Turf Club Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2204 Turf Club Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2204 Turf Club Dr have a pool?
No, 2204 Turf Club Dr does not have a pool.
Does 2204 Turf Club Dr have accessible units?
No, 2204 Turf Club Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2204 Turf Club Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 2204 Turf Club Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2204 Turf Club Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 2204 Turf Club Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

