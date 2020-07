Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher oven patio / balcony range Property Amenities parking

Two bedroom, one and a half bath in fourplex is on ground floor. Good sized living and dining area with tile flooring. Nice sized kitchen with electric range and plenty of storage space. Master bedroom with good sized closet and bath with two sinks. Other bedrooms is nice sized. Convenient location! A must see.