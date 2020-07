Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage new construction

Townhome at Gated community in North Arlington with awarding elementary school, close to River Legacy Parks, shopping and I 30. Wood floor all through out the entry, living, kitchen,and dining. Gourmet kitchen with granite counter, SS appliance and plenty of cabinets. Master down and living over look the greenbelt backyard.

Two big bedrooms up with living. private backyard with greenbelt view. House is ready for move in!