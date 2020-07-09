All apartments in Arlington
2203 Basset Drive

2203 Bassett Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2203 Bassett Drive, Arlington, TX 76018
Manhassett Community

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
garage
pool
air conditioning
range
Beautiful home in Arlington
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,799 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on “first-come, first-served” basis.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year or longer lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicant’s first month’s rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer, and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based upon credit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one month’s rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Agreement and submit the full security deposit within 48 hours after approval of the Lease. The Lease start date must be within 14 days after approval. This requirement is appl

(RLNE5753923)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2203 Basset Drive have any available units?
2203 Basset Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2203 Basset Drive have?
Some of 2203 Basset Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2203 Basset Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2203 Basset Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2203 Basset Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2203 Basset Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 2203 Basset Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2203 Basset Drive offers parking.
Does 2203 Basset Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2203 Basset Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2203 Basset Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2203 Basset Drive has a pool.
Does 2203 Basset Drive have accessible units?
No, 2203 Basset Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2203 Basset Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2203 Basset Drive has units with dishwashers.

