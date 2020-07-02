Check out this remodeled 3 bedroom one bath home for rent.. This charming home has a great open floor plan with three spacious bedrooms, new carpet, paint and appliances with a breakfast bar and large back yard with a privacy fence.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2202 Busch Drive have any available units?
2202 Busch Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2202 Busch Drive have?
Some of 2202 Busch Drive's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2202 Busch Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2202 Busch Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.