All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like 2202 Briarwood Boulevard.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arlington, TX
/
2202 Briarwood Boulevard
Last updated March 29 2019 at 5:12 AM

2202 Briarwood Boulevard

2202 Briarwood Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

2202 Briarwood Boulevard, Arlington, TX 76013
Lakewood

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Absolutely STUNNING. Does not even begin to describe this property. Every detail has been attended to from the very entrance to the completely updated kitchen and bathrooms. The master bedroom with large walk in closet and private en suite is downstairs to allow for privacy. The three large guest bedrooms boast walk in closets and are located upstairs with a Jack and Jill full bath, as well as an additional half bath. This elegant home is fit for the most respected executive. You will feel as if you are on a resort vacation each day as you come home and find a divine view of the lake right at the base of your backyard. Imagine evenings sitting out at the water and winding down. Excellent neighborhood,schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2202 Briarwood Boulevard have any available units?
2202 Briarwood Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2202 Briarwood Boulevard have?
Some of 2202 Briarwood Boulevard's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2202 Briarwood Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
2202 Briarwood Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2202 Briarwood Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 2202 Briarwood Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 2202 Briarwood Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 2202 Briarwood Boulevard offers parking.
Does 2202 Briarwood Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2202 Briarwood Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2202 Briarwood Boulevard have a pool?
No, 2202 Briarwood Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 2202 Briarwood Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 2202 Briarwood Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 2202 Briarwood Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2202 Briarwood Boulevard has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Oakley Apartments
501 Green Oaks Ct
Arlington, TX 76006
Heather Ridge
2706 Heather Hill Ct
Arlington, TX 75050
Villas at the Parks
3638 Waverly Dr
Arlington, TX 76015
Oakchase
4924 Sigmond Dr
Arlington, TX 76017
AMP @ The Grid
765 Polk Dr
Arlington, TX 76011
Bardin Oaks
4624 Windstone Dr
Arlington, TX 76018
Silverwood
1135 Silverwood Dr
Arlington, TX 76006
The Mark at 2600
2624 Southern Hills Blvd
Arlington, TX 76006

Similar Pages

Arlington 1 BedroomsArlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Dog Friendly ApartmentsArlington Pet Friendly Places
Arlington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Town North
Parkway North

Apartments Near Colleges

The University of Texas at ArlingtonAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center