All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like 2201 Landmark Court.
Home
Arlington, TX
2201 Landmark Court
Last updated August 2 2019
1 of 8
2201 Landmark Court
2201 Landmark Court
·
No Longer Available
2201 Landmark Court, Arlington, TX 76013
w/d hookup
range
oven
oven
range
w/d hookup
Cute two bedroom and one and a half bath in fourplex! Good sized living and dining areas and kitchen with range. Washer and dryer connections! Convenient location! A must see!
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2201 Landmark Court have any available units?
Arlington, TX
Arlington, TX
.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
Arlington Rent Report
Arlington Rent Report
.
Is 2201 Landmark Court currently offering any rent specials?
2201 Landmark Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2201 Landmark Court pet-friendly?
pet friendly listings in Arlington
pet friendly listings in Arlington
.
Does 2201 Landmark Court offer parking?
No, 2201 Landmark Court does not offer parking.
Does 2201 Landmark Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2201 Landmark Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2201 Landmark Court have a pool?
No, 2201 Landmark Court does not have a pool.
Does 2201 Landmark Court have accessible units?
No, 2201 Landmark Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2201 Landmark Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 2201 Landmark Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2201 Landmark Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 2201 Landmark Court does not have units with air conditioning.
