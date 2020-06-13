All apartments in Arlington
Last updated August 2 2019 at 8:20 PM

2201 Landmark Court

2201 Landmark Court · No Longer Available
Location

2201 Landmark Court, Arlington, TX 76013

Amenities

w/d hookup
range
oven
Unit Amenities
oven
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
Cute two bedroom and one and a half bath in fourplex! Good sized living and dining areas and kitchen with range. Washer and dryer connections! Convenient location! A must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2201 Landmark Court have any available units?
2201 Landmark Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
Is 2201 Landmark Court currently offering any rent specials?
2201 Landmark Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2201 Landmark Court pet-friendly?
No, 2201 Landmark Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 2201 Landmark Court offer parking?
No, 2201 Landmark Court does not offer parking.
Does 2201 Landmark Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2201 Landmark Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2201 Landmark Court have a pool?
No, 2201 Landmark Court does not have a pool.
Does 2201 Landmark Court have accessible units?
No, 2201 Landmark Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2201 Landmark Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 2201 Landmark Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2201 Landmark Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 2201 Landmark Court does not have units with air conditioning.

