All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like 2201 Georgetown Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arlington, TX
/
2201 Georgetown Street
Last updated December 17 2019 at 4:44 PM

2201 Georgetown Street

2201 Georgetown Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

2201 Georgetown Street, Arlington, TX 76015

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This fresh newly built home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home include a neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals upon move in. Our homes are pet friendly, too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2201 Georgetown Street have any available units?
2201 Georgetown Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
Is 2201 Georgetown Street currently offering any rent specials?
2201 Georgetown Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2201 Georgetown Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2201 Georgetown Street is pet friendly.
Does 2201 Georgetown Street offer parking?
No, 2201 Georgetown Street does not offer parking.
Does 2201 Georgetown Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2201 Georgetown Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2201 Georgetown Street have a pool?
No, 2201 Georgetown Street does not have a pool.
Does 2201 Georgetown Street have accessible units?
No, 2201 Georgetown Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2201 Georgetown Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2201 Georgetown Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2201 Georgetown Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 2201 Georgetown Street does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Riverside
6600 Rivertrail Circle
Arlington, TX 76001
6Eleven Lamar
611 E Lamar Blvd
Arlington, TX 76011
Heritage Park
1108 Wynncrest Ln
Arlington, TX 76006
Bravo
2108 Calais Way
Arlington, TX 76006
Remington Meadows
903 Ashford Ln
Arlington, TX 76006
Villas at the Parks
3638 Waverly Dr
Arlington, TX 76015
Hunters Point
1805 NE Green Oaks Blvd
Arlington, TX 76006
Sutter Creek
2216 Plum Lane
Arlington, TX 76010

Similar Pages

Arlington 1 BedroomsArlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Dog Friendly ApartmentsArlington Pet Friendly Places
Arlington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Town North
Parkway North

Apartments Near Colleges

The University of Texas at ArlingtonAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center