219 Robert Circle
Last updated February 22 2020 at 2:59 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
219 Robert Circle
219 Roberts Circle
·
No Longer Available
Location
219 Roberts Circle, Arlington, TX 76010
Hollandale Addition
Amenities
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
carpet
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Updated 2 bedroom town freshly painted with new flooring and carpet close to freeway, stores, malls, and parks. Unit# D
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Other.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 219 Robert Circle have any available units?
219 Robert Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Arlington, TX
.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Arlington Rent Report
.
What amenities does 219 Robert Circle have?
Some of 219 Robert Circle's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 219 Robert Circle currently offering any rent specials?
219 Robert Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 219 Robert Circle pet-friendly?
No, 219 Robert Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Arlington
.
Does 219 Robert Circle offer parking?
Yes, 219 Robert Circle offers parking.
Does 219 Robert Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 219 Robert Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 219 Robert Circle have a pool?
No, 219 Robert Circle does not have a pool.
Does 219 Robert Circle have accessible units?
No, 219 Robert Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 219 Robert Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 219 Robert Circle has units with dishwashers.
