Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher oven walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Updated 2 bedroom town home with all new vinyl flooring and fresh paint throughout. Eat in kitchen open to living area. Master bedroom has walk in closet. Just minutes from Six Flags, Cowboys Stadium and Rangers Ballpark. Across the street from the GM Assembly plant! Easy highway access. Ready for immediate move in.