Home
/
Arlington, TX
/
2149 Knoll Crest Drive
Last updated August 12 2019 at 11:00 PM

2149 Knoll Crest Drive

2149 Knoll Crest Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2149 Knoll Crest Drive, Arlington, TX 76014

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Home is in like new condition , has newer AC unit. Kitchen has lovely granite counter top with, stainless steel appliance , includes refrigerator. Master bedroom has private entry into bathroom with nice size closet space. Nice covered deck to step out and enjoy the outdoors. Covered patio large enough for outdoor furniture. Oversize two car garage , with washer and dryer connections. Upstairs unit with no yard work required. No pets, not accepting housing vouchers. Available September 1,2019 Rental amount also covers water and trash. Located just minutes away from I-20 and 360 highway.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2149 Knoll Crest Drive have any available units?
2149 Knoll Crest Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2149 Knoll Crest Drive have?
Some of 2149 Knoll Crest Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2149 Knoll Crest Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2149 Knoll Crest Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2149 Knoll Crest Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2149 Knoll Crest Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 2149 Knoll Crest Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2149 Knoll Crest Drive offers parking.
Does 2149 Knoll Crest Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2149 Knoll Crest Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2149 Knoll Crest Drive have a pool?
No, 2149 Knoll Crest Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2149 Knoll Crest Drive have accessible units?
No, 2149 Knoll Crest Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2149 Knoll Crest Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2149 Knoll Crest Drive has units with dishwashers.

