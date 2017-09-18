2149 Knoll Crest Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Home is in like new condition , has newer AC unit. Kitchen has lovely granite counter top with, stainless steel appliance , includes refrigerator. Master bedroom has private entry into bathroom with nice size closet space. Nice covered deck to step out and enjoy the outdoors. Covered patio large enough for outdoor furniture. Oversize two car garage , with washer and dryer connections. Upstairs unit with no yard work required. No pets, not accepting housing vouchers. Available September 1,2019 Rental amount also covers water and trash. Located just minutes away from I-20 and 360 highway.