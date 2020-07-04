214 E Lynn Creek Dr

Amenities

pet friendly bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8

House For Lease in Arlington - Nice 1-story house with great open concept living room and dining area. Big master room suite with jetted garden tub, walk-in shower with seating, over-sized walk-in master closet. Convenient location, easy access to highway, close to shopping and restaurants.



[Please verify schools, room sizes, all information in listing prior to leasing]

[Property is not Section 8 approved]



(REQUEST SHOWING):

Please go to 31realty.net, find this property, click View Details for more information, then click Contact Us to register as a guest and request showing, do not need to pay anything. Our associate will contact you to make arrangements.



(PET POLICY):

Pet is allowed. Please kindly verify with the landlord's rental property insurance coverage on certain types of breeds. Pet deposit is $350 for each pet, and it is non-refundable.



(REQUIREMENT):

Min credit score 600. We will check rental history, income, background and credit history. Monthly Income: prefer 3 times of monthly rent.



(DEPOSIT):

Deposit is 1 month of rent. Extra deposit required to cure background blemishes. Rent and deposit are not negotiable until application is received.



(APPLY):

Please visit www.31realty.net, and find this property on the [Rent] tab, click on [Apply Now] next to the property address.

Application fee is $50 for each person over 18 years old.

Everyone over 18 years old needs to apply separately.

Please include driver license and 2 recent pay stubs.



(RLNE2891763)