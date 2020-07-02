Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like 2127 Chapel Downs Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Arlington, TX
/
2127 Chapel Downs Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2127 Chapel Downs Drive
2127 Chapel Downs Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Location
2127 Chapel Downs Drive, Arlington, TX 76017
Turf Club Estates
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Updated home 3 bedroom two bath home in the Arlington area, convenlocated near award winning schools, shopping, restaraunts and fine dining.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2127 Chapel Downs Drive have any available units?
2127 Chapel Downs Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Arlington, TX
.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Arlington Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2127 Chapel Downs Drive have?
Some of 2127 Chapel Downs Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2127 Chapel Downs Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2127 Chapel Downs Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2127 Chapel Downs Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2127 Chapel Downs Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Arlington
.
Does 2127 Chapel Downs Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2127 Chapel Downs Drive offers parking.
Does 2127 Chapel Downs Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2127 Chapel Downs Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2127 Chapel Downs Drive have a pool?
No, 2127 Chapel Downs Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2127 Chapel Downs Drive have accessible units?
No, 2127 Chapel Downs Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2127 Chapel Downs Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2127 Chapel Downs Drive has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Oakley Apartments
501 Green Oaks Ct
Arlington, TX 76006
Trinity Trace
1707 Trinity Height Dr
Arlington, TX 76014
West Village Townhomes
300 W Pioneer Pkwy
Arlington, TX 76010
Parkwood Square Estates
4019 Park Square Dr
Arlington, TX 76013
Walnut Ridge
2500 Burney Rd
Arlington, TX 76006
Woodlands of Arlington
2800 Lynnwood Dr
Arlington, TX 76013
Fielder Crossing
1727 Westview Ter
Arlington, TX 76013
Elmsgate at Cliffside Apartments
1635 Jefferson Cliffs Way
Arlington, TX 76006
Similar Pages
Arlington 1 Bedrooms
Arlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Dog Friendly Apartments
Arlington Pet Friendly Places
Arlington Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Dallas, TX
Fort Worth, TX
Plano, TX
Irving, TX
Garland, TX
Grand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TX
Carrollton, TX
McKinney, TX
Lewisville, TX
Denton, TX
Richardson, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
Town North
Parkway North
Apartments Near Colleges
The University of Texas at Arlington
Amberton University
El Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center