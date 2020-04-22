All apartments in Arlington
2119 Glenhaven Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2119 Glenhaven Street

2119 Glenhaven St · No Longer Available
Location

2119 Glenhaven St, Arlington, TX 76010

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Three bedroom one bath home is ready for you! Two nice sized living areas! Good sized dining area and kitchen. Convenient location! A must see home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2119 Glenhaven Street have any available units?
2119 Glenhaven Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2119 Glenhaven Street have?
Some of 2119 Glenhaven Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2119 Glenhaven Street currently offering any rent specials?
2119 Glenhaven Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2119 Glenhaven Street pet-friendly?
No, 2119 Glenhaven Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 2119 Glenhaven Street offer parking?
Yes, 2119 Glenhaven Street offers parking.
Does 2119 Glenhaven Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2119 Glenhaven Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2119 Glenhaven Street have a pool?
No, 2119 Glenhaven Street does not have a pool.
Does 2119 Glenhaven Street have accessible units?
No, 2119 Glenhaven Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2119 Glenhaven Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2119 Glenhaven Street has units with dishwashers.

