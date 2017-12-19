Rent Calculator
2114 Kent Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
2114 Kent Drive
2114 Kent Drive
·
Location
2114 Kent Drive, Arlington, TX 76010
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Fully update and remodeled home ready for rent - lots of room - no garage parking.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2114 Kent Drive have any available units?
2114 Kent Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Arlington, TX
.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Arlington Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2114 Kent Drive have?
Some of 2114 Kent Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2114 Kent Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2114 Kent Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2114 Kent Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2114 Kent Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Arlington
.
Does 2114 Kent Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2114 Kent Drive offers parking.
Does 2114 Kent Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2114 Kent Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2114 Kent Drive have a pool?
No, 2114 Kent Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2114 Kent Drive have accessible units?
No, 2114 Kent Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2114 Kent Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2114 Kent Drive has units with dishwashers.
