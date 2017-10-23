All apartments in Arlington
Last updated February 6 2020 at 7:09 PM

2111 Foxcroft Lane

2111 Foxcroft Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2111 Foxcroft Lane, Arlington, TX 76014

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
A charming 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 2-car garage home located in established neighborhood is move-in ready! Cozy living room with laminate wood floors and fireplace! Spacious kitchen with plenty of cabinet and countertop space which leads to breakfast nook and view to family room! Fenced backyard, great for entertaining! Don't Miss Out! Schedule your convenient self-showing today!
For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions and more, please visit Streetlane Homes. We are only accepting a 6 month lease for this property.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2111 Foxcroft Lane have any available units?
2111 Foxcroft Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2111 Foxcroft Lane have?
Some of 2111 Foxcroft Lane's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2111 Foxcroft Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2111 Foxcroft Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2111 Foxcroft Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 2111 Foxcroft Lane is pet friendly.
Does 2111 Foxcroft Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2111 Foxcroft Lane offers parking.
Does 2111 Foxcroft Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2111 Foxcroft Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2111 Foxcroft Lane have a pool?
No, 2111 Foxcroft Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2111 Foxcroft Lane have accessible units?
No, 2111 Foxcroft Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2111 Foxcroft Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 2111 Foxcroft Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

