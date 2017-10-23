2111 Foxcroft Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

A charming 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 2-car garage home located in established neighborhood is move-in ready! Cozy living room with laminate wood floors and fireplace! Spacious kitchen with plenty of cabinet and countertop space which leads to breakfast nook and view to family room! Fenced backyard, great for entertaining! Don't Miss Out! Schedule your convenient self-showing today!

For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions and more, please visit Streetlane Homes. We are only accepting a 6 month lease for this property.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.