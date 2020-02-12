All apartments in Arlington
Last updated June 2 2020 at 7:44 PM

2110 Ridgedale Drive

2110 Ridgedale Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2110 Ridgedale Drive, Arlington, TX 76013

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
*If you see this home listed at a lower price, it is a scam. Please refer to MLS or our website for accurate description and features.* No appointment needed, self-show anytime!
Unique 3 bed, 3 bath, 2,056 sq ft, 1 story home in Arlington! Neutral, cool color themed home. Dark wood floors throughout. Kitchen with white cabinets and open concept. Spacious bedrooms throughout with carpet! Master bath with double sink. Huge backyard with patio! Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Additional admin fees apply. Schedule your showing today!

Please report any fraudulent listings.
BEWARE OF SCAMS
WE DO NOT LIST PROPERTIES ON THE FOLLOWING SITES:
5 MILES
LETGO
CRAIGSLIST
OFFER UP
FACEBOOK
WE MONITOR ACTIVITIES ON OUR PROPERTIES ON A REGULAR BASIS

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2110 Ridgedale Drive have any available units?
2110 Ridgedale Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2110 Ridgedale Drive have?
Some of 2110 Ridgedale Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2110 Ridgedale Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2110 Ridgedale Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2110 Ridgedale Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2110 Ridgedale Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2110 Ridgedale Drive offer parking?
No, 2110 Ridgedale Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2110 Ridgedale Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2110 Ridgedale Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2110 Ridgedale Drive have a pool?
No, 2110 Ridgedale Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2110 Ridgedale Drive have accessible units?
No, 2110 Ridgedale Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2110 Ridgedale Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2110 Ridgedale Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

