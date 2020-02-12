2110 Ridgedale Drive

Amenities
Unique 3 bed, 3 bath, 2,056 sq ft, 1 story home in Arlington! Neutral, cool color themed home. Dark wood floors throughout. Kitchen with white cabinets and open concept. Spacious bedrooms throughout with carpet! Master bath with double sink. Huge backyard with patio! Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Additional admin fees apply. Schedule your showing today!
