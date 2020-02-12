2110 Ridgedale Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

*If you see this home listed at a lower price, it is a scam. Please refer to MLS or our website for accurate description and features.* No appointment needed, self-show anytime!

Unique 3 bed, 3 bath, 2,056 sq ft, 1 story home in Arlington! Neutral, cool color themed home. Dark wood floors throughout. Kitchen with white cabinets and open concept. Spacious bedrooms throughout with carpet! Master bath with double sink. Huge backyard with patio! Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Additional admin fees apply. Schedule your showing today!



