211 Turtle Creek Drive
Last updated February 14 2020 at 6:01 AM

211 Turtle Creek Drive

211 Turtle Creek Drive · No Longer Available
Location

211 Turtle Creek Drive, Arlington, TX 76010
Heart of Arlington

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Beautiful 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Home with fresh paint and carpets, Hardwood Laminate Flooring in Great Location! This is a Great Home for a Low Price. A Must See!
No Aggressive breeds of dogs

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 175
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 211 Turtle Creek Drive have any available units?
211 Turtle Creek Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 211 Turtle Creek Drive have?
Some of 211 Turtle Creek Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 211 Turtle Creek Drive currently offering any rent specials?
211 Turtle Creek Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 211 Turtle Creek Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 211 Turtle Creek Drive is pet friendly.
Does 211 Turtle Creek Drive offer parking?
Yes, 211 Turtle Creek Drive offers parking.
Does 211 Turtle Creek Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 211 Turtle Creek Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 211 Turtle Creek Drive have a pool?
No, 211 Turtle Creek Drive does not have a pool.
Does 211 Turtle Creek Drive have accessible units?
No, 211 Turtle Creek Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 211 Turtle Creek Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 211 Turtle Creek Drive has units with dishwashers.

