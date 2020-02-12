211 Turtle Creek Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Beautiful 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Home with fresh paint and carpets, Hardwood Laminate Flooring in Great Location! This is a Great Home for a Low Price. A Must See!

No Aggressive breeds of dogs