All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like 2106 Turf Club Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arlington, TX
/
2106 Turf Club Drive
Last updated February 10 2020 at 8:08 PM

2106 Turf Club Drive

2106 Turf Club Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

2106 Turf Club Drive, Arlington, TX 76017
Turf Club Estates

Amenities

pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
**We will waive the application and admin fee with an approved application!**Charming 3 bed, 2 bath, 1,666 sq ft, 1 story home in Arlington! Spacious living room with fireplace! Master suite with attached bathroom. Spacious backyard, great for family gatherings! Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Additional admin fees apply. Schedule your showing today!

**Please refer to MLS or our website for accurate description and features.

If you see this home listed at a lower price, it is a scam. Please report any fraudulent listings.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2106 Turf Club Drive have any available units?
2106 Turf Club Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
Is 2106 Turf Club Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2106 Turf Club Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2106 Turf Club Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2106 Turf Club Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2106 Turf Club Drive offer parking?
No, 2106 Turf Club Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2106 Turf Club Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2106 Turf Club Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2106 Turf Club Drive have a pool?
No, 2106 Turf Club Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2106 Turf Club Drive have accessible units?
No, 2106 Turf Club Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2106 Turf Club Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2106 Turf Club Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2106 Turf Club Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2106 Turf Club Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Heritage Park
1108 Wynncrest Ln
Arlington, TX 76006
Aspen Court
2305 Ashcroft Ln
Arlington, TX 76006
Bravo
2108 Calais Way
Arlington, TX 76006
Hunters Point
1805 NE Green Oaks Blvd
Arlington, TX 76006
Walnut Ridge
2500 Burney Rd
Arlington, TX 76006
Verandahs at Cliffside
1705 NE Green Oaks Blvd
Arlington, TX 76006
Walnut Creek
5901 Valleycreek Ln
Arlington, TX 76017
Elmsgate at Cliffside Apartments
1635 Jefferson Cliffs Way
Arlington, TX 76006

Similar Pages

Arlington 1 BedroomsArlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Dog Friendly ApartmentsArlington Pet Friendly Places
Arlington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Town North
Parkway North

Apartments Near Colleges

The University of Texas at ArlingtonAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center