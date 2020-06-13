2104 Worth St, Arlington, TX 76014

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed carport

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal ice maker oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly accessible business center carport clubhouse concierge dog park gym on-site laundry parking playground pool bbq/grill internet access

Arlington unit w/Fitness center, Pool, Business center, Free WiFi Areas, Gated entrance, Perimeter fence, Assigned parking, Club house, Picnic area, Outdoor Grills, Laundry room, School bus stop, Play ground, Dog Park, Concierge Services, W/D rental($30/mo), Carports, Handicap modified units

Interior Amenities: W/D connections, Walk-in closets, Private patios/balconies, Cable ready, Hi-speed internet, Storage closet outside, Ice makers, Self cleaning ovens, Dishwashers, Garbage disposals, Ceiling fans, Miniblinds, Frost free refrigerators







Call/Text 972-748-3705 ask for Bryan- Free apartment locator, all areas, all situations, all credit.

Reference Ad# 18646615



*pics are of model apartments at this location*



This unit is NOT second chance leasing and does not work with credit issues. Bryan Williams @ Spirit 972-748-3705-Call/Text anytime or email bryanw85@gmail.com.



Fastest way to reach me is my website below to fill out a quick questionnaire. Free apartment locator with 10 years experience. Email me for a FREE list of properties. All information is deemed accurate but not guaranteed, pricing and policies are subject to change without notice.



www.secondchanceleasingdallas.com



Spirit Real Estate Group