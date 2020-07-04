All apartments in Arlington
Last updated January 4 2020 at 2:50 PM

2103 Brookshire Street

2103 Brookshire Street · No Longer Available
Location

2103 Brookshire Street, Arlington, TX 76010

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Completely remodeled home from the inside. New flooring, windows, doors, & fresh paint. Newly remodeled bathrooms as well. Garage room can be used as a fourth bedroom or can be used for storage

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2103 Brookshire Street have any available units?
2103 Brookshire Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2103 Brookshire Street have?
Some of 2103 Brookshire Street's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2103 Brookshire Street currently offering any rent specials?
2103 Brookshire Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2103 Brookshire Street pet-friendly?
No, 2103 Brookshire Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 2103 Brookshire Street offer parking?
Yes, 2103 Brookshire Street offers parking.
Does 2103 Brookshire Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2103 Brookshire Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2103 Brookshire Street have a pool?
No, 2103 Brookshire Street does not have a pool.
Does 2103 Brookshire Street have accessible units?
No, 2103 Brookshire Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2103 Brookshire Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2103 Brookshire Street has units with dishwashers.

