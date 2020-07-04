Move-in ready in Arlington ISD with 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, two-car garage home! This cute house has lots of natural light with the vaulted ceiling in living room. Friendly neighborhood and close to 360 highway. New AC and a new dishwasher.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2101 Cottie Lane have any available units?
2101 Cottie Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2101 Cottie Lane have?
Some of 2101 Cottie Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2101 Cottie Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2101 Cottie Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.