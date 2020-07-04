All apartments in Arlington
2101 Cottie Lane
2101 Cottie Lane

2101 Cottie Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2101 Cottie Lane, Arlington, TX 76010

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Move-in ready in Arlington ISD with 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, two-car garage home! This cute house has lots of natural light with the vaulted ceiling in living room. Friendly neighborhood and close to 360 highway.
New AC and a new dishwasher.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2101 Cottie Lane have any available units?
2101 Cottie Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2101 Cottie Lane have?
Some of 2101 Cottie Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2101 Cottie Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2101 Cottie Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2101 Cottie Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2101 Cottie Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 2101 Cottie Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2101 Cottie Lane offers parking.
Does 2101 Cottie Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2101 Cottie Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2101 Cottie Lane have a pool?
No, 2101 Cottie Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2101 Cottie Lane have accessible units?
No, 2101 Cottie Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2101 Cottie Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2101 Cottie Lane has units with dishwashers.

