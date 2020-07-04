All apartments in Arlington
210 Kissimmee Drive

210 Kissimmee Drive · No Longer Available
Location

210 Kissimmee Drive, Arlington, TX 76002

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Applicants 18 and older must apply and pay application fee, $50 per application, online. Security deposit due at time of lease signing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 210 Kissimmee Drive have any available units?
210 Kissimmee Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 210 Kissimmee Drive have?
Some of 210 Kissimmee Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 210 Kissimmee Drive currently offering any rent specials?
210 Kissimmee Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 210 Kissimmee Drive pet-friendly?
No, 210 Kissimmee Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 210 Kissimmee Drive offer parking?
Yes, 210 Kissimmee Drive offers parking.
Does 210 Kissimmee Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 210 Kissimmee Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 210 Kissimmee Drive have a pool?
No, 210 Kissimmee Drive does not have a pool.
Does 210 Kissimmee Drive have accessible units?
No, 210 Kissimmee Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 210 Kissimmee Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 210 Kissimmee Drive has units with dishwashers.

