Last updated April 19 2020 at 8:05 PM

208 Freedom Lane

208 Freedom Lane · No Longer Available
Location

208 Freedom Lane, Arlington, TX 76002

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 208 Freedom Lane have any available units?
208 Freedom Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 208 Freedom Lane have?
Some of 208 Freedom Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 208 Freedom Lane currently offering any rent specials?
208 Freedom Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 208 Freedom Lane pet-friendly?
No, 208 Freedom Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 208 Freedom Lane offer parking?
No, 208 Freedom Lane does not offer parking.
Does 208 Freedom Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 208 Freedom Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 208 Freedom Lane have a pool?
No, 208 Freedom Lane does not have a pool.
Does 208 Freedom Lane have accessible units?
No, 208 Freedom Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 208 Freedom Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 208 Freedom Lane has units with dishwashers.

