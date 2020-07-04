Rent Calculator
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
206 E 3rd Street
206 East 3rd Street
·
No Longer Available
Browse Similar Places
Location
206 East 3rd Street, Arlington, TX 76010
Amenities
parking
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Adorable rental ready for tenant. New paint, appliances, great lot near UTA. 3 bedrooms, 1 bath. outside parking no garage
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Other.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 206 E 3rd Street have any available units?
206 E 3rd Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Arlington, TX
.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Arlington Rent Report
.
Is 206 E 3rd Street currently offering any rent specials?
206 E 3rd Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 206 E 3rd Street pet-friendly?
No, 206 E 3rd Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Arlington
.
Does 206 E 3rd Street offer parking?
Yes, 206 E 3rd Street offers parking.
Does 206 E 3rd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 206 E 3rd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 206 E 3rd Street have a pool?
No, 206 E 3rd Street does not have a pool.
Does 206 E 3rd Street have accessible units?
No, 206 E 3rd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 206 E 3rd Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 206 E 3rd Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 206 E 3rd Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 206 E 3rd Street does not have units with air conditioning.
