All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like 206 E 3rd Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arlington, TX
/
206 E 3rd Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

206 E 3rd Street

206 East 3rd Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

206 East 3rd Street, Arlington, TX 76010

Amenities

parking
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Adorable rental ready for tenant. New paint, appliances, great lot near UTA. 3 bedrooms, 1 bath. outside parking no garage

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 206 E 3rd Street have any available units?
206 E 3rd Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
Is 206 E 3rd Street currently offering any rent specials?
206 E 3rd Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 206 E 3rd Street pet-friendly?
No, 206 E 3rd Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 206 E 3rd Street offer parking?
Yes, 206 E 3rd Street offers parking.
Does 206 E 3rd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 206 E 3rd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 206 E 3rd Street have a pool?
No, 206 E 3rd Street does not have a pool.
Does 206 E 3rd Street have accessible units?
No, 206 E 3rd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 206 E 3rd Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 206 E 3rd Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 206 E 3rd Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 206 E 3rd Street does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Helpful Articles
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cobblestone
1615 Stoneleigh Ct
Arlington, TX 76011
Westmount at Forest Oaks
2408 Forest Oaks Ln
Arlington, TX 76006
Autumnwood
2409 Fallwood Dr
Arlington, TX 76014
Oakchase
4924 Sigmond Dr
Arlington, TX 76017
Falcon Lakes
6504 Falcon River Way
Arlington, TX 76001
Crossroads at Arlington
903 Road To Six Flags W
Arlington, TX 76012
Sutter Creek
2216 Plum Lane
Arlington, TX 76010
Providence in the Park
1601 W Arbrook Blvd
Arlington, TX 76015

Similar Pages

Arlington 1 BedroomsArlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Dog Friendly ApartmentsArlington Pet Friendly Places
Arlington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Town North
Parkway North

Apartments Near Colleges

The University of Texas at ArlingtonAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center