2043 MINNIE Drive

Two bed rooms up stairs with full bath plus extra vanity in master bedroom Cover parking for two cars, small outside storeage. Fire Place and washer and dryer connection. New paint, new carpet, and new Kitchen counter tops.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
