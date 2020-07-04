Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like 2042 Minnie Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Arlington, TX
/
2042 Minnie Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 13
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2042 Minnie Drive
2042 Minnie Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Location
2042 Minnie Drive, Arlington, TX 76012
Amenities
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
Property Amenities
parking
Two bed room Town home. Both bedrooms are up stairs. the master has an extra vanity. Open living and dining area, with a wood burning, fire place.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2042 Minnie Drive have any available units?
2042 Minnie Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Arlington, TX
.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Arlington Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2042 Minnie Drive have?
Some of 2042 Minnie Drive's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2042 Minnie Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2042 Minnie Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2042 Minnie Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2042 Minnie Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Arlington
.
Does 2042 Minnie Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2042 Minnie Drive offers parking.
Does 2042 Minnie Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2042 Minnie Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2042 Minnie Drive have a pool?
No, 2042 Minnie Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2042 Minnie Drive have accessible units?
No, 2042 Minnie Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2042 Minnie Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2042 Minnie Drive has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Move Cross Country
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Heather Ridge
2706 Heather Hill Ct
Arlington, TX 75050
Alcove Oaks
500 Tish Cir
Arlington, TX 76006
Parkwood Square Estates
4019 Park Square Dr
Arlington, TX 76013
Stadium 700
700 E Randol Mill Rd
Arlington, TX 76011
Element
1516 Arbor Town Cir
Arlington, TX 76011
Preserve at Turtle Creek
2500 Brown Blvd
Arlington, TX 76006
Springfield Crossing
1801 W Arkansas Ln
Arlington, TX 76013
Providence in the Park
1601 W Arbrook Blvd
Arlington, TX 76015
Similar Pages
Arlington 1 Bedrooms
Arlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Dog Friendly Apartments
Arlington Pet Friendly Places
Arlington Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Dallas, TX
Fort Worth, TX
Plano, TX
Irving, TX
Garland, TX
Grand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TX
Carrollton, TX
McKinney, TX
Lewisville, TX
Denton, TX
Richardson, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
Town North
Parkway North
Apartments Near Colleges
The University of Texas at Arlington
Amberton University
El Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center