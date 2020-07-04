All apartments in Arlington
2042 Minnie Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2042 Minnie Drive

2042 Minnie Drive
Location

2042 Minnie Drive, Arlington, TX 76012

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
Property Amenities
parking
Two bed room Town home. Both bedrooms are up stairs. the master has an extra vanity. Open living and dining area, with a wood burning, fire place.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2042 Minnie Drive have any available units?
2042 Minnie Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2042 Minnie Drive have?
Some of 2042 Minnie Drive's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2042 Minnie Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2042 Minnie Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2042 Minnie Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2042 Minnie Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 2042 Minnie Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2042 Minnie Drive offers parking.
Does 2042 Minnie Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2042 Minnie Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2042 Minnie Drive have a pool?
No, 2042 Minnie Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2042 Minnie Drive have accessible units?
No, 2042 Minnie Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2042 Minnie Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2042 Minnie Drive has units with dishwashers.

