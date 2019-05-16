Rent Calculator
204 Kissimmee Drive
Last updated March 6 2020 at 3:54 AM
204 Kissimmee Drive
204 Kissimmee Drive
No Longer Available
Location
204 Kissimmee Drive, Arlington, TX 76002
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Applicants 18 and older must apply and pay application fee, $50 per application, online. Security deposit due at time of lease signing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 204 Kissimmee Drive have any available units?
204 Kissimmee Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Arlington, TX
.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Arlington Rent Report
.
What amenities does 204 Kissimmee Drive have?
Some of 204 Kissimmee Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 204 Kissimmee Drive currently offering any rent specials?
204 Kissimmee Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 204 Kissimmee Drive pet-friendly?
No, 204 Kissimmee Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Arlington
.
Does 204 Kissimmee Drive offer parking?
Yes, 204 Kissimmee Drive offers parking.
Does 204 Kissimmee Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 204 Kissimmee Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 204 Kissimmee Drive have a pool?
No, 204 Kissimmee Drive does not have a pool.
Does 204 Kissimmee Drive have accessible units?
No, 204 Kissimmee Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 204 Kissimmee Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 204 Kissimmee Drive has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
