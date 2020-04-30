All apartments in Arlington
2036 Oakwood Court
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2036 Oakwood Court

2036 Oakwood Court · No Longer Available
Location

2036 Oakwood Court, Arlington, TX 76012

Amenities

granite counters
microwave
Unit Amenities
granite counters
microwave
Property Amenities
Half of Duplex located in north west central Arlington in cul de sac, large backyard with new wood privacy fence. Kitchen and bathroom cabinets recently replaced. Granite countertops in kitchen.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2036 Oakwood Court have any available units?
2036 Oakwood Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
Is 2036 Oakwood Court currently offering any rent specials?
2036 Oakwood Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2036 Oakwood Court pet-friendly?
No, 2036 Oakwood Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 2036 Oakwood Court offer parking?
No, 2036 Oakwood Court does not offer parking.
Does 2036 Oakwood Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2036 Oakwood Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2036 Oakwood Court have a pool?
No, 2036 Oakwood Court does not have a pool.
Does 2036 Oakwood Court have accessible units?
No, 2036 Oakwood Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2036 Oakwood Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 2036 Oakwood Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2036 Oakwood Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 2036 Oakwood Court does not have units with air conditioning.

