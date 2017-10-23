All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like 2025 Oakwood Forest Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arlington, TX
/
2025 Oakwood Forest Drive
Last updated May 16 2019 at 7:43 AM

2025 Oakwood Forest Drive

2025 Oakwood Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

2025 Oakwood Court, Arlington, TX 76012

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
garage
game room
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
game room
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
The Reynolds plan - 2 story home with 1973 sq.ft, 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. The laundry room is conveniently located upstaits with all bedrooms. Features upstairs game room, wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, two car garage, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 12 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2025 Oakwood Forest Drive have any available units?
2025 Oakwood Forest Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2025 Oakwood Forest Drive have?
Some of 2025 Oakwood Forest Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2025 Oakwood Forest Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2025 Oakwood Forest Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2025 Oakwood Forest Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2025 Oakwood Forest Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2025 Oakwood Forest Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2025 Oakwood Forest Drive offers parking.
Does 2025 Oakwood Forest Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2025 Oakwood Forest Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2025 Oakwood Forest Drive have a pool?
No, 2025 Oakwood Forest Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2025 Oakwood Forest Drive have accessible units?
No, 2025 Oakwood Forest Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2025 Oakwood Forest Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2025 Oakwood Forest Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Oakley Apartments
501 Green Oaks Ct
Arlington, TX 76006
The Madrid
2711 Trinity Bend Cir
Arlington, TX 76006
Huntington Meadows
2311 Stratton Lane
Arlington, TX 76006
Walnut Ridge
2500 Burney Rd
Arlington, TX 76006
Windsprint
2305 Windsprint Way
Arlington, TX 76014
Walnut Creek
5901 Valleycreek Ln
Arlington, TX 76017
Current At The Grid
724 Polk Dr
Arlington, TX 76011
The Mark at 2600
2624 Southern Hills Blvd
Arlington, TX 76006

Similar Pages

Arlington 1 BedroomsArlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Dog Friendly ApartmentsArlington Pet Friendly Places
Arlington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Town North
Parkway North

Apartments Near Colleges

The University of Texas at ArlingtonAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center