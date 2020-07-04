202 E Lynn Creek Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

A beautiful 4 bed~2 bath home in S Arlington with just over 2100sqft! 2 Living and 2 Dining with an Open Floorplan in the rear. Home is very light and bright inside! High Ceilings and Vault in Master, ceiling fans in all rooms. Big kitchen with lots of cabinet and counter space, an Island, and a black appliance package. Gas starter Fireplace and Surround wiring in 2nd Living. Split Master with a Master bath deluxe...dual separate vanities, jetted tub, and a stand-up shower. Guest bath in hall has dual sinks. An amazing outdoor Stone patio with Pergola and gas line Grill ready for the Summer! Across the Street from Lynn Creek Linear Park. Move in Ready!