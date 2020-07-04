All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like 202 E Lynn Creek Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arlington, TX
/
202 E Lynn Creek Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

202 E Lynn Creek Drive

202 East Lynn Creek Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

202 East Lynn Creek Drive, Arlington, TX 76002

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
A beautiful 4 bed~2 bath home in S Arlington with just over 2100sqft! 2 Living and 2 Dining with an Open Floorplan in the rear. Home is very light and bright inside! High Ceilings and Vault in Master, ceiling fans in all rooms. Big kitchen with lots of cabinet and counter space, an Island, and a black appliance package. Gas starter Fireplace and Surround wiring in 2nd Living. Split Master with a Master bath deluxe...dual separate vanities, jetted tub, and a stand-up shower. Guest bath in hall has dual sinks. An amazing outdoor Stone patio with Pergola and gas line Grill ready for the Summer! Across the Street from Lynn Creek Linear Park. Move in Ready!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 202 E Lynn Creek Drive have any available units?
202 E Lynn Creek Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 202 E Lynn Creek Drive have?
Some of 202 E Lynn Creek Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 202 E Lynn Creek Drive currently offering any rent specials?
202 E Lynn Creek Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 202 E Lynn Creek Drive pet-friendly?
No, 202 E Lynn Creek Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 202 E Lynn Creek Drive offer parking?
Yes, 202 E Lynn Creek Drive offers parking.
Does 202 E Lynn Creek Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 202 E Lynn Creek Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 202 E Lynn Creek Drive have a pool?
No, 202 E Lynn Creek Drive does not have a pool.
Does 202 E Lynn Creek Drive have accessible units?
No, 202 E Lynn Creek Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 202 E Lynn Creek Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 202 E Lynn Creek Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

6Eleven Lamar
611 E Lamar Blvd
Arlington, TX 76011
Ranch Three0Five
305 Ranch Dr
Arlington, TX 76018
Alcove Oaks
500 Tish Cir
Arlington, TX 76006
Trinity Trace
1707 Trinity Height Dr
Arlington, TX 76014
Parkwood Square Estates
4019 Park Square Dr
Arlington, TX 76013
Stadium 700
700 E Randol Mill Rd
Arlington, TX 76011
Element
1516 Arbor Town Cir
Arlington, TX 76011
Preserve at Turtle Creek
2500 Brown Blvd
Arlington, TX 76006

Similar Pages

Arlington 1 BedroomsArlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Dog Friendly ApartmentsArlington Pet Friendly Places
Arlington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Town North
Parkway North

Apartments Near Colleges

The University of Texas at ArlingtonAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center