2014 Oakwood Court

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking fireplace oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Cute two bedroom one bath duplex. Good sized living area with woodburning fireplace. Nice sized dining area and kitchen with plenty of storage space. Master bedroom and secondary bedroom are both spacious. Large backyard with open patio. Convenient location! This one won't last long!