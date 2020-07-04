2014 Oakwood Court

Cute two bedroom one bath duplex. Good sized living area with woodburning fireplace. Nice sized dining area and kitchen with plenty of storage space. Master bedroom and secondary bedroom are both spacious. Large backyard with open patio. Convenient location! This one won't last long!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
