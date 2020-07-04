All apartments in Arlington
2014 Oakwood Court
2014 Oakwood Court

2014 Oakwood Ct · No Longer Available
Location

2014 Oakwood Ct, Arlington, TX 76012

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Cute two bedroom one bath duplex. Good sized living area with woodburning fireplace. Nice sized dining area and kitchen with plenty of storage space. Master bedroom and secondary bedroom are both spacious. Large backyard with open patio. Convenient location! This one won't last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2014 Oakwood Court have any available units?
2014 Oakwood Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2014 Oakwood Court have?
Some of 2014 Oakwood Court's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2014 Oakwood Court currently offering any rent specials?
2014 Oakwood Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2014 Oakwood Court pet-friendly?
No, 2014 Oakwood Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 2014 Oakwood Court offer parking?
Yes, 2014 Oakwood Court offers parking.
Does 2014 Oakwood Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2014 Oakwood Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2014 Oakwood Court have a pool?
No, 2014 Oakwood Court does not have a pool.
Does 2014 Oakwood Court have accessible units?
No, 2014 Oakwood Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2014 Oakwood Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2014 Oakwood Court has units with dishwashers.

