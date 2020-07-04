All apartments in Arlington
2014 Greencove Drive
Last updated June 3 2019 at 5:59 PM

2014 Greencove Drive

2014 Greencove Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2014 Greencove Drive, Arlington, TX 76012
Randol Mill

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This 4 bedroom 2 bath, 1,960 sf home is located in Arlington, TX. This home features beautiful vinyl and plush carpeted floors, an updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, spacious dining area and 2 car garage. Private back patio with fully fenced in yard, great for pets and outdoor entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions.Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2014 Greencove Drive have any available units?
2014 Greencove Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2014 Greencove Drive have?
Some of 2014 Greencove Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2014 Greencove Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2014 Greencove Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2014 Greencove Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2014 Greencove Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2014 Greencove Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2014 Greencove Drive offers parking.
Does 2014 Greencove Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2014 Greencove Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2014 Greencove Drive have a pool?
No, 2014 Greencove Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2014 Greencove Drive have accessible units?
No, 2014 Greencove Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2014 Greencove Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2014 Greencove Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

