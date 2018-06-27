Rent Calculator
Home
Arlington, TX
2009 Sidney Street
Last updated May 2 2019 at 1:51 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2009 Sidney Street
2009 Sidney Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
2009 Sidney Street, Arlington, TX 76010
Amenities
garage
oven
Unit Amenities
oven
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Singly family home with a huge back yard. The garage has been converted to living space
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Covered lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2009 Sidney Street have any available units?
2009 Sidney Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Arlington, TX
.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Arlington Rent Report
.
Is 2009 Sidney Street currently offering any rent specials?
2009 Sidney Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2009 Sidney Street pet-friendly?
No, 2009 Sidney Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Arlington
.
Does 2009 Sidney Street offer parking?
Yes, 2009 Sidney Street offers parking.
Does 2009 Sidney Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2009 Sidney Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2009 Sidney Street have a pool?
No, 2009 Sidney Street does not have a pool.
Does 2009 Sidney Street have accessible units?
No, 2009 Sidney Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2009 Sidney Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2009 Sidney Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2009 Sidney Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 2009 Sidney Street does not have units with air conditioning.
