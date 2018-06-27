All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like 2009 Sidney Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arlington, TX
/
2009 Sidney Street
Last updated May 2 2019 at 1:51 AM

2009 Sidney Street

2009 Sidney Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

2009 Sidney Street, Arlington, TX 76010

Amenities

garage
oven
Unit Amenities
oven
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Singly family home with a huge back yard. The garage has been converted to living space

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2009 Sidney Street have any available units?
2009 Sidney Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
Is 2009 Sidney Street currently offering any rent specials?
2009 Sidney Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2009 Sidney Street pet-friendly?
No, 2009 Sidney Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 2009 Sidney Street offer parking?
Yes, 2009 Sidney Street offers parking.
Does 2009 Sidney Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2009 Sidney Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2009 Sidney Street have a pool?
No, 2009 Sidney Street does not have a pool.
Does 2009 Sidney Street have accessible units?
No, 2009 Sidney Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2009 Sidney Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2009 Sidney Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2009 Sidney Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 2009 Sidney Street does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.
Helpful Articles
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Park at Ashford
3550 S Fielder Rd
Arlington, TX 76015
Equinox
2420 E Abram St
Arlington, TX 76010
Oakchase
4924 Sigmond Dr
Arlington, TX 76017
Redgate
812 Brown Blvd
Arlington, TX 76011
The Mark at 2600
2624 Southern Hills Blvd
Arlington, TX 76006
Sutter Creek
2216 Plum Lane
Arlington, TX 76010
Elmsgate at Cliffside Apartments
1635 Jefferson Cliffs Way
Arlington, TX 76006
Providence in the Park
1601 W Arbrook Blvd
Arlington, TX 76015

Similar Pages

Arlington 1 BedroomsArlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Dog Friendly ApartmentsArlington Pet Friendly Places
Arlington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Town North
Parkway North

Apartments Near Colleges

The University of Texas at ArlingtonAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center