2006 Ida Street

Just remodeled 4 bedroom 1.5 bath in popular area of Arlington. Home has new gas range, dishwasher, carpet and wood plank flooring and paint. Close to major freeways, UTA, sporting venues, and entertainment.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
