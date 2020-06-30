All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like 2006 Ida Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arlington, TX
/
2006 Ida Street
Last updated February 22 2020 at 3:00 AM

2006 Ida Street

2006 Ida Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

2006 Ida Street, Arlington, TX 76010

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
carpet
range
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
oven
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Just remodeled 4 bedroom 1.5 bath in popular area of Arlington. Home has new gas range, dishwasher, carpet and wood plank flooring and paint. Close to major freeways, UTA, sporting venues, and entertainment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2006 Ida Street have any available units?
2006 Ida Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2006 Ida Street have?
Some of 2006 Ida Street's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2006 Ida Street currently offering any rent specials?
2006 Ida Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2006 Ida Street pet-friendly?
No, 2006 Ida Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 2006 Ida Street offer parking?
Yes, 2006 Ida Street offers parking.
Does 2006 Ida Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2006 Ida Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2006 Ida Street have a pool?
No, 2006 Ida Street does not have a pool.
Does 2006 Ida Street have accessible units?
No, 2006 Ida Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2006 Ida Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2006 Ida Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Diamond Villa Townhomes
509 North Elm Street
Arlington, TX 76011
Ranch Three0Five
305 Ranch Dr
Arlington, TX 76018
Franciscan of Arlington
3006 Franciscan Dr
Arlington, TX 76015
Flintridge Apartments
708 Woodard Way
Arlington, TX 76011
Vine
711 Trinity Cir
Arlington, TX 76006
Fielder Crossing
1727 Westview Ter
Arlington, TX 76013
Chesterfield Apartments
5700 Median Way
Arlington, TX 76017
Elmsgate at Cliffside Apartments
1635 Jefferson Cliffs Way
Arlington, TX 76006

Similar Pages

Arlington 1 BedroomsArlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Dog Friendly ApartmentsArlington Pet Friendly Places
Arlington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Town North
Parkway North

Apartments Near Colleges

The University of Texas at ArlingtonAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center