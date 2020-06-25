Rent Calculator
Home
/
Arlington, TX
/
2004 Crooked Creek Lane
Last updated January 16 2020 at 8:47 PM
1 of 23
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2004 Crooked Creek Lane
2004 Crooked Creek Lane
·
No Longer Available
Location
2004 Crooked Creek Lane, Arlington, TX 76006
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
pool
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
Property Amenities
pool
Wonderful open concept home. Living room with fireplace in the kitchen with center island. Formal living and dining with fireplace. Pool with large yard.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2004 Crooked Creek Lane have any available units?
2004 Crooked Creek Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Arlington, TX
.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Arlington Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2004 Crooked Creek Lane have?
Some of 2004 Crooked Creek Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2004 Crooked Creek Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2004 Crooked Creek Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2004 Crooked Creek Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2004 Crooked Creek Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Arlington
.
Does 2004 Crooked Creek Lane offer parking?
No, 2004 Crooked Creek Lane does not offer parking.
Does 2004 Crooked Creek Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2004 Crooked Creek Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2004 Crooked Creek Lane have a pool?
Yes, 2004 Crooked Creek Lane has a pool.
Does 2004 Crooked Creek Lane have accessible units?
No, 2004 Crooked Creek Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2004 Crooked Creek Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2004 Crooked Creek Lane has units with dishwashers.
