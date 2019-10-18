All apartments in Arlington
2003 Alan A Dale Road
2003 Alan A Dale Road

2003 Alan-a-Dale Road · No Longer Available
Location

2003 Alan-a-Dale Road, Arlington, TX 76013

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Remodeled, modernized home with custom finishes. Quartz countertops, custom cabinets with designer lighting and plumbing fixtures throughout.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2003 Alan A Dale Road have any available units?
2003 Alan A Dale Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2003 Alan A Dale Road have?
Some of 2003 Alan A Dale Road's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2003 Alan A Dale Road currently offering any rent specials?
2003 Alan A Dale Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2003 Alan A Dale Road pet-friendly?
No, 2003 Alan A Dale Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 2003 Alan A Dale Road offer parking?
Yes, 2003 Alan A Dale Road offers parking.
Does 2003 Alan A Dale Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2003 Alan A Dale Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2003 Alan A Dale Road have a pool?
No, 2003 Alan A Dale Road does not have a pool.
Does 2003 Alan A Dale Road have accessible units?
No, 2003 Alan A Dale Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2003 Alan A Dale Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2003 Alan A Dale Road has units with dishwashers.

