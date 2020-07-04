All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like 2003 Alan A Dale Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arlington, TX
/
2003 Alan A Dale Road
Last updated April 10 2019 at 5:42 AM

2003 Alan A Dale Road

2003 Alan-A-Dale Rd · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

2003 Alan-A-Dale Rd, Arlington, TX 76013

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Remodeled, modernized home with custom finishes. Quartz countertops, custom cabinets with designer lighting and plumbing fixtures throughout.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2003 Alan A Dale Road have any available units?
2003 Alan A Dale Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2003 Alan A Dale Road have?
Some of 2003 Alan A Dale Road's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2003 Alan A Dale Road currently offering any rent specials?
2003 Alan A Dale Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2003 Alan A Dale Road pet-friendly?
No, 2003 Alan A Dale Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 2003 Alan A Dale Road offer parking?
Yes, 2003 Alan A Dale Road offers parking.
Does 2003 Alan A Dale Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2003 Alan A Dale Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2003 Alan A Dale Road have a pool?
No, 2003 Alan A Dale Road does not have a pool.
Does 2003 Alan A Dale Road have accessible units?
No, 2003 Alan A Dale Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2003 Alan A Dale Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2003 Alan A Dale Road has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.
Helpful Articles
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Diamond Villa Townhomes
509 North Elm Street
Arlington, TX 76011
Cobblestone
1615 Stoneleigh Ct
Arlington, TX 76011
Vine
711 Trinity Cir
Arlington, TX 76006
Villas at the Parks
3638 Waverly Dr
Arlington, TX 76015
Oakchase
4924 Sigmond Dr
Arlington, TX 76017
Woodlands of Arlington
2800 Lynnwood Dr
Arlington, TX 76013
Fielder Crossing
1727 Westview Ter
Arlington, TX 76013
Oaks Of Arlington
2100 Ascension Blvd
Arlington, TX 76006

Similar Pages

Arlington 1 BedroomsArlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Dog Friendly ApartmentsArlington Pet Friendly Places
Arlington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Town North
Parkway North

Apartments Near Colleges

The University of Texas at ArlingtonAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center