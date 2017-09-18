200 Caprock Drive, Arlington, TX 76018 Valley Spring
Amenities
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This beautiful 3bd-2ba-2ga home in Arlington has been completely renovated! The home has new paint on the interior-exterior and updated landscaping providing a welcoming curb-appeal. Your new home features gorgeous wood vinyl flooring throughout the main areas and plush new carpet in the bedrooms. We have updated the AC system and water heater to insure you are comfortable in the heat of the summer and provide efficiency. Your new kitchen has refinished white cabinets with new modern countertops providing plenty of space for dining at home.
Your spacious living room and fenced backyard are great for entertaining or relaxing at home.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 200 Caprock Dr have any available units?
200 Caprock Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 200 Caprock Dr have?
Some of 200 Caprock Dr's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 200 Caprock Dr currently offering any rent specials?
200 Caprock Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 200 Caprock Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 200 Caprock Dr is pet friendly.
Does 200 Caprock Dr offer parking?
Yes, 200 Caprock Dr offers parking.
Does 200 Caprock Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 200 Caprock Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 200 Caprock Dr have a pool?
No, 200 Caprock Dr does not have a pool.
Does 200 Caprock Dr have accessible units?
No, 200 Caprock Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 200 Caprock Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 200 Caprock Dr has units with dishwashers.
