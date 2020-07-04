All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like 1944 Melrose Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arlington, TX
/
1944 Melrose Street
Last updated February 6 2020 at 12:18 AM

1944 Melrose Street

1944 Melrose Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

1944 Melrose Street, Arlington, TX 76010

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1944 Melrose Street have any available units?
1944 Melrose Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
Is 1944 Melrose Street currently offering any rent specials?
1944 Melrose Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1944 Melrose Street pet-friendly?
No, 1944 Melrose Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 1944 Melrose Street offer parking?
No, 1944 Melrose Street does not offer parking.
Does 1944 Melrose Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1944 Melrose Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1944 Melrose Street have a pool?
No, 1944 Melrose Street does not have a pool.
Does 1944 Melrose Street have accessible units?
No, 1944 Melrose Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1944 Melrose Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1944 Melrose Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1944 Melrose Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1944 Melrose Street does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Riverside
6600 Rivertrail Circle
Arlington, TX 76001
Wimbledon Oaks
1802 Wimbledon Oaks Lane
Arlington, TX 76017
Aspen Court
2305 Ashcroft Ln
Arlington, TX 76006
Regency Apartments
2507 Airport Cir
Arlington, TX 76010
Alcove Oaks
500 Tish Cir
Arlington, TX 76006
Equinox
2420 E Abram St
Arlington, TX 76010
Walnut Ridge
2500 Burney Rd
Arlington, TX 76006
Bardin Oaks
4624 Windstone Dr
Arlington, TX 76018

Similar Pages

Arlington 1 BedroomsArlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Dog Friendly ApartmentsArlington Pet Friendly Places
Arlington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Town North
Parkway North

Apartments Near Colleges

The University of Texas at ArlingtonAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center