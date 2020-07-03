Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like 1940 Melrose Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Arlington, TX
/
1940 Melrose Street
Last updated January 29 2020 at 11:46 PM
1 of 21
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1940 Melrose Street
1940 Melrose Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Location
1940 Melrose Street, Arlington, TX 76010
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1940 Melrose Street have any available units?
1940 Melrose Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Arlington, TX
.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Arlington Rent Report
.
Is 1940 Melrose Street currently offering any rent specials?
1940 Melrose Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1940 Melrose Street pet-friendly?
No, 1940 Melrose Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Arlington
.
Does 1940 Melrose Street offer parking?
No, 1940 Melrose Street does not offer parking.
Does 1940 Melrose Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1940 Melrose Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1940 Melrose Street have a pool?
No, 1940 Melrose Street does not have a pool.
Does 1940 Melrose Street have accessible units?
No, 1940 Melrose Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1940 Melrose Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1940 Melrose Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1940 Melrose Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1940 Melrose Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Oakley Apartments
501 Green Oaks Ct
Arlington, TX 76006
Cobblestone
1615 Stoneleigh Ct
Arlington, TX 76011
Felix Apartment Homes
2004 Sherry St
Arlington, TX 76010
Bravo
2108 Calais Way
Arlington, TX 76006
Ventura
2601 Furrs St
Arlington, TX 76006
Huntington Meadows
2311 Stratton Lane
Arlington, TX 76006
Crossroads at Arlington
903 Road To Six Flags W
Arlington, TX 76012
Providence in the Park
1601 W Arbrook Blvd
Arlington, TX 76015
Similar Pages
Arlington 1 Bedrooms
Arlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Dog Friendly Apartments
Arlington Pet Friendly Places
Arlington Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Dallas, TX
Fort Worth, TX
Plano, TX
Irving, TX
Garland, TX
Grand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TX
Carrollton, TX
McKinney, TX
Lewisville, TX
Denton, TX
Richardson, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
Town North
Parkway North
Apartments Near Colleges
The University of Texas at Arlington
Amberton University
El Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center