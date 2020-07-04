All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like 1937 Melrose Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arlington, TX
/
1937 Melrose Street
Last updated July 17 2019 at 10:56 AM

1937 Melrose Street

1937 Melrose Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

1937 Melrose Street, Arlington, TX 76010

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
pet friendly
Move in special $599 - includes $299 first month rent and $300 deposit. Fresh paint. New vinyl plank floors throughout. Central heat and air. Stackable washer and dyer connections. Ready for move in. Near Berry Elementary. No cats or aggressive breed dogs.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1937 Melrose Street have any available units?
1937 Melrose Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1937 Melrose Street have?
Some of 1937 Melrose Street's amenities include pet friendly, parking, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1937 Melrose Street currently offering any rent specials?
1937 Melrose Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1937 Melrose Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1937 Melrose Street is pet friendly.
Does 1937 Melrose Street offer parking?
Yes, 1937 Melrose Street offers parking.
Does 1937 Melrose Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1937 Melrose Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1937 Melrose Street have a pool?
No, 1937 Melrose Street does not have a pool.
Does 1937 Melrose Street have accessible units?
No, 1937 Melrose Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1937 Melrose Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1937 Melrose Street does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.
Helpful Articles
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Roosevelt at Arlington Commons
425 East Lamar Boulevard
Arlington, TX 76011
Heritage Park
1108 Wynncrest Ln
Arlington, TX 76006
Bravo
2108 Calais Way
Arlington, TX 76006
Regency Apartments
2507 Airport Cir
Arlington, TX 76010
Alcove Oaks
500 Tish Cir
Arlington, TX 76006
Villas at the Parks
3638 Waverly Dr
Arlington, TX 76015
Parkwood Square Estates
4019 Park Square Dr
Arlington, TX 76013
Cinnamon Park Apartments
2612 Cinnamon Park Cir
Arlington, TX 76016

Similar Pages

Arlington 1 BedroomsArlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Dog Friendly ApartmentsArlington Pet Friendly Places
Arlington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Town North
Parkway North

Apartments Near Colleges

The University of Texas at ArlingtonAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center