1937 Melrose Street

Move in special $599 - includes $299 first month rent and $300 deposit. Fresh paint. New vinyl plank floors throughout. Central heat and air. Stackable washer and dyer connections. Ready for move in. Near Berry Elementary. No cats or aggressive breed dogs.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.
