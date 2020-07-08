Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like 1932 W Sanford Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Arlington, TX
/
1932 W Sanford Street
Last updated May 20 2020 at 4:37 PM
1 of 14
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1932 W Sanford Street
1932 West Sanford Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Location
1932 West Sanford Street, Arlington, TX 76012
Amenities
dishwasher
parking
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
Property Amenities
parking
awesome 2 bedroom town home in north Arlington. 2 living areas , large walk in master closet , true jack and jill. over 1500 sq ft . one covered parking.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1932 W Sanford Street have any available units?
1932 W Sanford Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Arlington, TX
.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Arlington Rent Report
.
Is 1932 W Sanford Street currently offering any rent specials?
1932 W Sanford Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1932 W Sanford Street pet-friendly?
No, 1932 W Sanford Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Arlington
.
Does 1932 W Sanford Street offer parking?
Yes, 1932 W Sanford Street offers parking.
Does 1932 W Sanford Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1932 W Sanford Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1932 W Sanford Street have a pool?
No, 1932 W Sanford Street does not have a pool.
Does 1932 W Sanford Street have accessible units?
No, 1932 W Sanford Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1932 W Sanford Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1932 W Sanford Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 1932 W Sanford Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1932 W Sanford Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
The Heights
1901 NE Green Oaks Blvd
Arlington, TX 76006
Franciscan of Arlington
3006 Franciscan Dr
Arlington, TX 76015
Aspen Court
2305 Ashcroft Ln
Arlington, TX 76006
Regency Apartments
2507 Airport Cir
Arlington, TX 76010
The Park at Ashford
3550 S Fielder Rd
Arlington, TX 76015
Trinity Trace
1707 Trinity Height Dr
Arlington, TX 76014
Villas at the Parks
3638 Waverly Dr
Arlington, TX 76015
Stadium West
812 North Center Street
Arlington, TX 76011
Similar Pages
Arlington 1 Bedrooms
Arlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Dog Friendly Apartments
Arlington Pet Friendly Places
Arlington Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Dallas, TX
Fort Worth, TX
Plano, TX
Irving, TX
Garland, TX
Grand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TX
Carrollton, TX
McKinney, TX
Lewisville, TX
Denton, TX
Richardson, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
Town North
Parkway North
Apartments Near Colleges
The University of Texas at Arlington
Amberton University
El Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center