1928 West Sanford Street - A

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher carport air conditioning range

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher oven patio / balcony range w/d hookup Property Amenities carport on-site laundry parking

Awesome location in North Arlington. 2 Bedrooms , 1.5 bath town home for $895 per month and $895 deposit. $40 app fee per adult. Full size washer dryer connections. Income must be $2700 per month .