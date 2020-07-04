Rent Calculator
Last updated October 17 2019 at 4:32 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1928 West Sanford Street - A
1928 West Sanford Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
1928 West Sanford Street, Arlington, TX 76012
Amenities
w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
carport
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
Awesome location in North Arlington. 2 Bedrooms , 1.5 bath town home for $895 per month and $895 deposit. $40 app fee per adult. Full size washer dryer connections. Income must be $2700 per month .
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1928 West Sanford Street - A have any available units?
1928 West Sanford Street - A doesn't have any available units at this time.
Arlington, TX
.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Arlington Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1928 West Sanford Street - A have?
Some of 1928 West Sanford Street - A's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher.
Amenities section
.
Is 1928 West Sanford Street - A currently offering any rent specials?
1928 West Sanford Street - A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1928 West Sanford Street - A pet-friendly?
No, 1928 West Sanford Street - A is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Arlington
.
Does 1928 West Sanford Street - A offer parking?
Yes, 1928 West Sanford Street - A offers parking.
Does 1928 West Sanford Street - A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1928 West Sanford Street - A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1928 West Sanford Street - A have a pool?
No, 1928 West Sanford Street - A does not have a pool.
Does 1928 West Sanford Street - A have accessible units?
No, 1928 West Sanford Street - A does not have accessible units.
Does 1928 West Sanford Street - A have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1928 West Sanford Street - A has units with dishwashers.
