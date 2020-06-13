All apartments in Arlington
1924 Melrose Street
1924 Melrose Street

1924 Melrose Street · No Longer Available
Location

1924 Melrose Street, Arlington, TX 76010

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
microwave
Unit Amenities
microwave
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
pet friendly
Move in special $599 - includes $299 first month rent and $300 deposit. Fresh paint. New vinyl plank floors throughout. Three window units. Stackable washer and dryer connections. Ready for move in. Near Berry Elementary. No cats or aggressive breed dogs.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1924 Melrose Street have any available units?
1924 Melrose Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
Is 1924 Melrose Street currently offering any rent specials?
1924 Melrose Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1924 Melrose Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1924 Melrose Street is pet friendly.
Does 1924 Melrose Street offer parking?
No, 1924 Melrose Street does not offer parking.
Does 1924 Melrose Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1924 Melrose Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1924 Melrose Street have a pool?
No, 1924 Melrose Street does not have a pool.
Does 1924 Melrose Street have accessible units?
No, 1924 Melrose Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1924 Melrose Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1924 Melrose Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1924 Melrose Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1924 Melrose Street does not have units with air conditioning.

